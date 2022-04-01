M K Stalin visits model school in Delhi; says will construct one in Chennai

The model schools built by the AAP government in the national capital will serve as an inspiration to Tamil Nadu which sets on an ambitious journey to modernise government schools in the state at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore. A model school on the lines of the “Delhi model” will soon come up in Chennai.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, who is on a four-day visit to New Delhi, visited the Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in west Vinod Nagar and interacted with students who were attending ‘happiness’ and ‘deshbhakti’ classes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia accompanied Stalin during his visit to the school where he was given a detailed presentation on the model schools.

After the visit, Stalin said the Tamil Nadu government will establish a “world-class Government Model School” in Chennai very soon and extended an advance invitation to Kejriwal to attend its inauguration.

Stalin, who also visited a mohalla clinic established by the Delhi Government, said the dispensation led by him has prioritised two key areas – education, and health and that was why he came to visit the school and clinic.

The AAP government has so far built 50 model schools in Delhi which have been well received by students and parents. During the presentation, Stalin was told that over 3 lakh students have pulled out of private schools to join those run by the government in the past couple of years due to the “transformation.”

The model schools boast of classrooms with quality furniture, auditorium, libraries, sport facilities, and smartboards among others. Officials said Stalin decided to visit the school and mohalla clinic to see for himself the facilities provided there.

“We have embarked on an ambitious plan to modernise government schools. Since Delhi has built modern classrooms, we decided to learn from them on how to improve the standards in our schools,” a government official told DH.

In the state budget presented on March 18, Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the government has established 10 model schools in educationally backward districts this year. He also allotted Rs 125 crore for building such model schools in another 15 districts in the 2022-2023 academic year.

He also announced a scheme to modernise Government schools (including Adi Dravidar, Tribal, and Kallar Reclamation Schools) over the next five years at a cost of Rs 7,000 crore.

Watch latest videos by DH here: