Malayalam actor Rizabawa no more

Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died due to heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54. The actor became popular for his role John Honai in the movie In Harihar Nagar. He was admitted to a private hospital here three days ago. His end came this afternoon. Rizabawa, appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through Doctor Pashupathi Later, he appeared in Chambakkulam Thachan, Kaaboolivala, Aniyan bava Chettan bava, Niram, and Nasrani, among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials