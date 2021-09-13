Malayalam actor Rizabawa no more

Malayalam actor Rizabawa no more

He was best known for his work in 'In Harihar Nagar'

PTI
PTI, Kochi,
  • Sep 13 2021, 17:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2021, 17:41 ist
Actor Rizabawa. Credit: IMDb

Malayalam film actor Rizabawa died due to heart-related ailments on Monday, family sources said. He was 54. The actor became popular for his role John Honai in the movie In Harihar Nagar. He was admitted to a private hospital here three days ago. His end came this afternoon. Rizabawa, appeared on the silver screen in 1990 through Doctor Pashupathi  Later, he appeared in Chambakkulam Thachan, Kaaboolivala Aniyan bava Chettan bava, Niram, and Nasrani, among others. He had acted in around 150 movies and over 20 television serials

 

Malayalam films
Mollywood
Entertainment News

