Man allegedly fires with AK-47 at neighbour's house over petty dispute

A man belonging to Siddipet district in Telangana allegedly fired at his neighbour's house following a dispute between them over a petty issue, but none was injured, police said on Friday.
The accused, who works as a labourer and does other such work, allegedly opened fire from a weapon, suspected to be an AK-47, at the neighbours house through a window on Thursday night, they said.
No one was injured as the bullets hit a wall. The family was present in the house when the incident occurred, they said. The women of the two houses had a dispute two days ago over some bricks, the police said.
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 | Get the latest updates, constituency-wise results & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com
Will AAP's Arvind Kejriwal reign supreme? Will Delhi vote for BJP's Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo? Can Congress spring a surprise? Catch all the action on Delhi Election 2020 here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe