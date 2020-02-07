Man allegedly fires with AK-47 at neighbour's house over petty dispute

A man belonging to Siddipet district in Telangana allegedly fired at his neighbour's house following a dispute between them over a petty issue, but none was injured, police said on Friday.

The accused, who works as a labourer and does other such work, allegedly opened fire from a weapon, suspected to be an AK-47, at the neighbours house through a window on Thursday night, they said.

No one was injured as the bullets hit a wall. The family was present in the house when the incident occurred, they said. The women of the two houses had a dispute two days ago over some bricks, the police said.