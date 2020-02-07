Man allegedly fires at neighbour's house over dispute

Man allegedly fires with AK-47 at neighbour's house over petty dispute

Efforts were on to catch the accused who was absconding, police said, adding that the identity of the weapon and how the accused got it would be known after he is nabbed

Feb 07 2020
  • Feb 07 2020, 21:04pm ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2020, 21:04pm ist
A man belonging to Siddipet district in Telangana allegedly fired at his neighbour's house following a dispute between them over a petty issue, but none was injured, police said on Friday.

The accused, who works as a labourer and does other such work, allegedly opened fire from a weapon, suspected to be an AK-47, at the neighbours house through a window on Thursday night, they said.

No one was injured as the bullets hit a wall. The family was present in the house when the incident occurred, they said. The women of the two houses had a dispute two days ago over some bricks, the police said.

