Man gets 6-years of RI for sexually abusing daughter

A 45-year-old man was on Saturday sentenced to six years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and fined Rs 1,000 by a Fast Track Court here for sexually abusing his 15-year-old daughter. According to police, a complaint was lodged in 2017 by the girl in which she said her father, in a drunken condition, used to misbehave with her and inappropriately touch her inappropriately for three-long years.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and theaccused was arrested, the police said. The Special Sessions Court judge found the accused guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sentenced him to RI and imposed the fine.