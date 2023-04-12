Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

A young man lost one of his hands and injured the other in an explosion which occurred in this district while he was allegedly making a bomb, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday near Eranjolipalam area of Thalassery here.
Chhattisgarh: Newly married man, brother killed as home theatre gifted in wedding explodes; wife's ex-lover held
Police said that the explosion occurred during the alleged construction of the bomb and a case under the Explosives Act has been registered.
Further action would be taken pursuant to the questioning of the injured man -- Vishnu -- who is presently admitted in a private hospital in Kozhikode.
