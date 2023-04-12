Man loses hand in explosion while making bomb in Kerala

A young man lost one of his hands and injured the other in an explosion which occurred in this district while he was allegedly making a bomb, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm on Tuesday near Eranjolipalam area of Thalassery here.

Police said that the explosion occurred during the alleged construction of the bomb and a case under the Explosives Act has been registered.

Further action would be taken pursuant to the questioning of the injured man -- Vishnu -- who is presently admitted in a private hospital in Kozhikode.