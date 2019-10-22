Manju Warrier alleges death threat, turns to cops

Manju Warrier, a well-known Malayalam actor, has filed a police complaint against director Shrikumar Menon accusing him of endangering her life and character assassination.

The director reacted through a social media post accusing the actor of showing no gratification to him even after he supported her during her difficult times.

State police chief Loknath Behera directed a special team to probe into the petition given to him by Manju on Monday evening.

The dancer-turned-actor accused Shrikumar Menon of trying to insult her frequently and even threatening those who support her. She also said that she was having genuine fears that Shrikumar Menon would endanger her life.

Manu also said in the complaint that Shrikumar Menon had a role in the social media attack against her after the film Malayalam film 'Odiyan' in which Manju did the lead role with Mohanlal. She also expressed fears that Shrikumar would misuse signed letter-heads of a foundation she formed as well as cheques.

Manju, who took a long break from acting after her marriage with popular actor Dileep, later returned to acting after her relation with Dileep worsened and led to divorce.

Shrikumar Menon, who is a known ad film-maker, said in a social media post that it was he who helped Manju to come back to acting through ad films while she was under severe financial stress. He also said that even as he faced criticisms from many friends, he strongly stood with Manju during her difficult times. Even Manju's late father used to tell that Manju did not show any gratitude to those who helped her in life, Shrikumar said.

The fresh row between two known personalities in the Malayalam film industry came up close on the heels of young actor Shane Nigam accusing producer Joby George of threatening him for trimming hair without his consent. Shane, who was working for a Malayalam movie being produced by Joby, maintained that he did the trimming with the consent of the film's crew as the major work on the film was over.