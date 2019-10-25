Maradu: SC rejects plea seeking reconsideration

The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea for reconsideration of its order for demolition of Maradu flats in Kerala's Kochi for having been constructed in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Ravindra Bhat declined to consider a plea by Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) that the flats should not be demolished and put to some other use.

"We are not going back from our demolition orders. This matter can't be agitated afresh. Our order is final," the bench said.

It also asked the Kerala government to ensure a sum of Rs 25 lakh each as interim compensation was given to the owners of Maradu flats, being demolished on the court's orders for violation of environment norms by builders, after it was informed that they have been given a lower amount.

It also told the builders of Maradu flats to deposit Rs 20 crore within one month with the court-appointed committee in the matter.

The top court said the attached bank account of the builders will be detached for depositing the amount.

The Kerala government also informed the court that they have till now disbursed over Rs 10 crore as interim compensation to flat owners.