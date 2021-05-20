'Metroman' fulfils promise to voters despite losing elections

Despite losing the Assembly elections, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan has kept his promise to a section of his voters by taking the initiative in getting power supply for them.

Families of Mandhuraveeran colony near Palakkad town had urged Sreedharan during the election campaign to help them restore the power supply that was cut due to dues. Sreedharan assured the people that he would get it done even if he loses the election.

Even as Sreedharan lost the election, the people did not lose their hope. Sreedharan paid Rs 81,525 required for restoring power supply to nine houses and getting fresh connections to eleven houses in the colony. A cheque for the amount was handed over to KSEB officials the other day.

88-year old Sreedharan had given a tough fight to Congress's Shafi Parambil at Palakkad as he lost by around 3,800 votes only. He was even informally projected as Chief Minister candidate by the BJP in Kerala.