TN: Minor exploited, her embryos sold by mother's lover

Minor in Erode alleges mother's lover exploited her, sold her embryos in cohorts with mother

Unable to bear the trauma, she had run away from her home and reached a relative's place and lodged a complaint with the police

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jun 04 2022, 12:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 14:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two private hospitals in Tamil Nadu's Erode are under the scanner after police arrested three persons on a complaint by a minor girl that she was forced to illegally sell her embryo in fertility centres.

The 16-year-old girl lodged a complaint with the police that her mother's lover sexually exploited her since she was 12 and sold her embryo at private fertility clinics with the connivance of local hospitals.

Unable to bear the trauma, she had run away from her home and reached a relative's place and lodged a complaint with the police, she said.

In her complaint, the girl stated that she had sold her embryo eight times and her mother used to get Rs 20,000 for each sale. The girl also said that a woman, Malathi was the agent between her mother and the hospitals. She said that Malathi was given Rs 5,000 as her commission.

Also Read: Chennai 'turning into a murder city', says Edappadi K Palaniswami

Erode police on Friday arrested the girl's mother, her lover, and agent Malathi. Another person John who had tampered with evidence was also arrested. Police said that all four were charged under the Prevention of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian, while speaking to IANS, said, "It's been brought to my notice and have directed the state health secretary to take immediate action against the erring hospitals. The district health authorities have already served notices to the hospitals and stringent action will be taken against these hospitals."

Dr Suchitra Menon, gynecologist and senior professor at a private medical college in Chennai while speaking to IANS said: "This is shocking. The hospitals and their management have to be given strong punishment for exploiting the helplessness of a minor girl. If the hospitals had reported to the authorities on this, such a thing would not have continued."

The health department, according to sources, is also planning a state-wide crackdown on hospitals to find out whether such illegal practices are being carried out in other hosptials as well.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
Chennai

What's Brewing

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

 