'Missing' baby arrives in Thiruvananthapuram, all eyes on DNA test result

A team constituted on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) arrived in the city on Sunday with a baby, claimed by a 22-year-old woman to be her own but was allegedly "forcefully taken from her" and given to a couple in Andhra Pradesh four days after she had given birth.

The woman, Anupama, who is on a sit-protest in front of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCWC) on Monday expressed happiness at the arrival of the baby. Samples were collected for a DNA test, results of which are expected Wednesday.

"We have not been kept in the loop at all and the officials concerned are not telling us anything. Now, I fear that maybe even the DNA tests could be manipulated as the same officials continue to sit at the helm of affairs. We fear things might not go in the way they should. Till now, despite our attempts to reach the officials on what next, we have no clue. We wish to know if the DNA samples would be taken together," Anupama told the media.

SFI activist Anupama, granddaughter of one of the topmost yesteryear CPI-M leaders in the state capital, and her husband Ajith had approached the State Police chief and the Child Welfare Committee in the case. It was only after the couple approached the media that things started to move in their favour.

The Pinarayi Vijayan government had directed the CWC and KSCCWC to act quickly after a family court stopped the follow-up procedures for legalising the adoption to the Andhra couple.

Meanwhile, Anupama has alleged that the office of State Health Minister Veena George is playing foul in the entire sequence of events.

"We feel that these officials are engaged in personal revenge. They say one thing and do the opposite. We are losing patience and mind you, till this day, our protests have been very restrained and I do not know if we will continue the protest in the same manner as we are now deeply distressed," said Anupama.

