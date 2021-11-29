More rain in store worries Nellore, Rayalaseema region

Rains are lashing Nellore and parts of Rayalaseema which were already battered by heavy downpour and floods last week.

Nellore recorded about 3 cm rainfall on Monday, while Kadapa received 1 cm. Officials are on alert as the water bodies are overflowing.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial team from the centre has assessed that Kadapa district has suffered heavy damages due to the recent floods.

The embankment of Annamayya, a medium-scale irrigation project on Cheyyeru, a tributary of Penna, was breached causing heavy floods in nearby villages and life loss.

On Monday, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy held a video conference with the district collectors of the flood-hit areas and reviewed the progress of relief works.

As the Annamayya project was breached, the chief minister directed officials to make drinking water arrangements for nearby villages and towns.

Reddy directed the officials to sanction new houses for families whose homes were completely damaged.

Reddy said that his government is providing compensation to flood victims in one week “while it used to take one month during the TDP government of Chandrababu Naidu.”

The chief minister urged the Central team to be compassionate while assessing the damage. Reddy said that their suggestions would be considered and necessary measures would be initiated to avoid such disasters in the long run.

