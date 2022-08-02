Mosque demolition near Hyderabad triggers protest

MBT leader Khan said that the TRS government headed by K Chandreskhar Rao has been following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 02 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 19:48 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Demolition of a mosque by the municipal authorities at Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Tuesday triggered protests.

Masjid-e-Khaja Mahmood in Green Avenue colony was demolished by the municipal staff early morning amid heavy police presence.

The incident led to strong protest by local Muslim residents and leaders of various parties.

Leaders of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) lodged their protest.

MBT leader Amjedullah Khan said the mosque was constructed three years ago and daily five times namaz including Friday prayers were being performed regularly.

He pointed out that Green Avenue Colony on 15 acres of land was plotted and sold after due permission from Shamshad Grampanchayat. Two plots of 250 square yards were marked as a site for masjid.

A person, whose house is beside the mosque, had, along with some other residents, complained to Shamshad Municipal authorities against the construction of the mosque.

The MBT leader said though the case was in the court, the municipal authorities resorted to demolition, hurting the religious sentiments.

AIMIM's local leaders also staged a sit-in at the municipal office. They demanded action against the officials responsible for demolition and immediate reconstruction of the mosque.

Police later arrested the protesters who were led by AIMIM incharge of Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, Mirza Rahmath Baig.

Muslim leaders have condemned the demolition and urged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government to take immediate action against those responsible.

MBT leader Khan said that the TRS government headed by K Chandreskhar Rao has been following in the footsteps of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh. He alleged since the TRS party came to power in 2014, six mosques were demolished in Telangana.

He questioned the silence of those Muslims organisations and politicians who claim KCR as a secular leader. He said the demolition was carried out by the Municipal Department headed by KCR's son K T Rama Rao.

