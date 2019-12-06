My daughter's soul at peace: Vet's father on encounter

The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in an encounter and thanked the police and Telangana government for it.

All the four accused in the rape and murder case of the 25-year-old woman were killed in an encounter with police here this morning.

"We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us," the woman's father said.

Father of the woman veterinarian on all 4 accused killed in police encounter: It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police & govt for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/aJgUDQO1po — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2019

The woman's sister hoped the encounter killing would scare others indulging in such crimes against women.

“We are happy. We did not expect this(killing in the encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts," she said.

"We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to do such crimes (against women)” she told reporters.