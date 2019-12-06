My daughter's soul at peace: Vet's father on encounter

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana have been killed in an encounter with the police, according to Telangana police

Reacting to the news of the encounter, the father of the veterinarian said, "I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this." (ANI photo)

The father of the woman veterinarian, who was raped and killed near here, said on Friday that he was very happy that all the four accused were killed in an encounter and thanked the police and Telangana government for it.

"We watched on TV that they were killed in an encounter. We are very happy. Even people are happy. I thank the Telangana government and police for the encounter. I thank everyone who stood by us," the woman's father said.

 

 

The woman's sister hoped the encounter killing would scare others indulging in such crimes against women.

“We are happy. We did not expect this(killing in the encounter). We thought they would be hanged through courts," she said.

"We thank everyone who stood by us. With this incident people should be scared to do such crimes (against women)” she told reporters. 

