Mystery over Kerala transgender activist's death; govt orders probe

With allegations of mystery over the death of transgender activist Anannyah Kumari Alex, who was found hanging in her flat at Kochi on Tuesday evening, the Kerala government launched a high-level probe.

Alex, aged 28, had been complaining of severe health issues after undergoing sex reassignment surgery and alleged medical negligence.

According to the city police, prima faice it was a case of death by suicide. She was found hanging in her bedroom. Further investigation would be initiated on the basis of post-mortem report.

With Alex's father Alexander and TG activists raising suspicion over the death, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered a high-level probe into the matter. A panel of doctors performed the post-mortem examination. A group of transgender activists also staged a protest in front of the private hospital.

Alex, who is a native of Kollam district, was the first radio jockey in Kerala. She had undergone sex reassignment surgery in 2020 at a private hospital in Kochi. She had been complaining that she was not even able to walk after undergoing the surgery and she had alleged of medical negligence. She even lamented over transgender persons being exploited by private hospitals over sex reassignment surgeries and made many social media posts on the issue.

Alex's father Alexander alleged that the hospital authorities even assaulted her after she complained of medical negligence.

Alex was also in the news recently as she filed nomination to contest in the Assembly election from Vengara in Malappuram district. But she later withdrew from the contest alleging of mental torture from leaders of the Democratic Social Justice Party that she represented.

Alex had also worked a news reader and anchor as well as a make up artist. She had fought for rights of transgender persons after she allegedly faced discrimination at her younger age.