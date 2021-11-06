Naidu demands CM Jagan to reduce fuel prices in Andhra

The opposition TDP cadres would do sit-in protests at the fuel filling stations across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, demanding the Jaganmohan Reddy government to reduce the petrol and diesel prices in the state.

Following the Narendra Modi government's Diwali eve decision to cut the central excise duty by Rs 5 on litre petrol and Rs 10 on diesel, former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu is exerting pressure on CM Reddy to follow suit.

While several BJP ruled states like the neighbouring Karnataka reduced their share of taxes bringing further relief to the public, the TRS in Telangana and YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh have not done so yet.

On Saturday, Naidu questioned why “Reddy is not cutting the rates to ease the burden on AP's people,” while reminding him of his election time promise “of making fuel prices in the state the lowest in the country.”

“Contrary to his assurance, the fuel rates in AP are now among the highest nationwide. The CM owes an explanation to the public,” Naidu told a press conference in Amaravati.

“Petrol is costlier by Rs 16.75 and diesel by Rs 16.10 in AP when compared with Chandigarh, and by Rs 15.70 and Rs 10.20 when compared to Lucknow. Going by his pre-poll promise, the YSRCP regime should now cut rates by Rs 16 to Rs 17 per litre on petrol and diesel to make AP prices the lowest.”

Naidu said that TDP would agitate in support of the demand to cut fuel prices in AP while highlighting the problems faced by people due to pricey fuel and bad roads.

“In his (2019) election rallies, Jagan said that people were crossing the border to buy cheaper petrol in Karnataka. Now, petrol price is Rs 10.42 more and diesel costs Rs 12 higher here when compared to Karnataka,” the TDP chief said.

On Tuesday, party cadres would sit on dharna for one hour from 12 noon at all the petrol bunks in the state.