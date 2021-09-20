'Narcotic jihad' row: Religious heads in Kerala call for harmony

'Narcotic jihad' row: Religious heads call for harmony

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 20 2021, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 23:29 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

In a bid to settle the communally toned row over a bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remark, Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis initiated a meeting of leaders of various religions.

The meeting that was attended by heads of various Christian, Muslim and Hindu forums and political parties urged the religious leaders to keep off from statements that hurt other religions. Cleemis said that religious heads should be able to respect other religions. The need to strengthen the communal harmony of the state was stressed by all the participants.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest in Kerala tendered an apology for a statement he made against the Hindu-Ezhava community with regard to inter-faith marriages.

Kerala
India News
religious leaders

