NHRC issues notices to Centre, Andhra Pradesh govt over deaths due to gas leak in Visakhapatnam

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday sought a report from the Centre and Andhra Pradesh government on the leakage of styrene gas in Visakhapatnam, saying the gruesome tragedy has come as a bolt from the blue for the people at a time they are fighting coronavirus pandemic.

The NHRC did not prima facie observe any human error or negligence but felt that the fact that citizens have lost their lives and several fallen sick, is indeed a serious issue of violation of human rights.

"Right to life of the victims has been grossly violated...The leakage of the gas has reportedly affected people within a radius of about three km. Many people could be seen lying on roads while some complained of difficulty in breathing and rashes on their bodies," the NHRC said.

"At a time when the human lives across the country are at stake due to spread of COVID-19 and everyone is forced to stay indoors, the gruesome tragedy has come as bolt from the blue for the people," it added.

The NHRC asked the Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary asking for a detailed report on the status of the rescue operation, medical treatment provided to the people fallen sick and relief and rehabilitation provided by the state authorities to the affected families.

The Andhra Director General of Police has been also been asked to submit a report about the registration of FIRs in the matter and status of the investigation being conducted.

Besides, the NHRC directed the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs to examine whether the norms laid down under relevant provisions of the law are being implemented at the particular industrial unit and to submit a report to the Commission. Responses from all these authorities are expected within four weeks.