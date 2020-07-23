NIA taking Kerala CM Vijayan's former principal secretary's statement in gold smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency on Thursday took statement of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar in connection with the probe into the gold smuggling case.

The NIA was also learnt to have sent a letter to Kerala chief secretary seeking CCTV footages of the government secretariat.

Meanwhile, the customs that earlier took Sivasankar's statement was learnt to have found that Sivasankar had no involvement with the gold smuggling. He was also found to have ignored request from the accused for help in releasing the diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate, from which 30 kilogrm gold was later seized.

Customs sources said that it was found that one of the key accused in the gold smuggling case and former executive secretary of the UAE consulate, Swapna Suresh, had sent a message to Sivasankar seeking help for releasing the baggage that was held by the customs for examining. However, Sivasankar even did not respond to it.

The NIA was learnt to have quizzed Sivasankar mainly to get details about the gold smuggling racket as it was found that he was having close relationship with Swapna and the first accused Sarith P S, who was also a former employee of the UAE consulate. His quizzing was continuing till late in the evening.

The NIA suspect that the fund raised through smuggling was used for anti-national purposes, though prima faice it seemed to be smuggling with profit motive.

Sivasankar was suspended from service last week after a preliminary inquiry by a panel headed by the Chief Secretary found that he flouted service rules owing to his nexus with the gold smuggling case accused.