Nine succumb to Covid-19 in Telangana, death toll at 1,042

Telangana reported 1,302 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the total infection count to 1,72,608, while death toll rose to 1,042 with nine more fatalities.

Out of the 1,302 fresh cases, 266 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Karimngar (102), Rangareddy (98), Siddipet (92) and other districts, a state government bulletin said on Monday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 20.

Jayashankar Bhupalpally district reported zero cases, while Adilabad (8), Komaram Bheem Asifabad (8) and Narayanpet (4) saw cases being recorded in single digits, according to the bulletin.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1,41,930, while 29,636 were under treatment. The bulletin said 31,095 samples were tested on September 20.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 25,19,315. The samples tested per million population was 67,858, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.60 per cent, while it was 1.60 per cent at the national level, it said.

The recovery rate in the state rose further to 82.22 per cent, while it was 79.87 per cent in the country.