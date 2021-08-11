No Onam gatherings to be allowed in Kerala; Kerala TPR crosses 15%

Kerala government will not allow any gatherings during the upcoming Onam festival season and will insist on Covid vaccination certificates or negative test reports for Sabarimala pilgrims.

Tightened restrictions come as Covid-19 positivity rate of the state again crossed the 15-per cent mark and reached 15.91 per cent on Tuesday. As Onam is approaching, experts have cautioned against chances of a further surge in Covid cases.

A review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday decided to strictly avoid gatherings during Onam which is less than ten days away.

The earlier norm that either a vaccination certificate or Covid negative report was required even to go to shops was relaxed in view of resentment.

As Sabarimala temple opens for the monthly pooja on August 15, only the fully vaccinted or those with a Covid negative report would be allowed darshan through the virtual queue system.

With 21,119 fresh cases being reported on Tuesday, the number of active cases in the state reached 1.71 lakh.

To enhance the vaccination drive, 20 lakh doses of vaccines would be procured for private hospitals in the state.