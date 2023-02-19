Noted Tamil actor Mayilsamy dies, condolences pour in

Condolences began pouring in from all quarters of the society for renowned Tamil actor Mayilsamy, who died here early on Sunday. The 57-year-old comedian suffered a heart attack in the small hours of Sunday, South Indian Artistes' Association said.

Political leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, MNM Chief Kamal Haasan, deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

"His loss is irreplaceable loss to the film industry. Mayilsamy shot to fame through the popular television programme 'Comedy Time.' He is a skilled mimicry artiste and has received appreciation from Kalaignar (the late DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi)..," Stalin said in his condolence message.

"Mayilsamy carved a niche for himself in the film industry", he said in an official release.

Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed sorrow over the death of Mayilsamy. Mayilsamy embraced friendship beyond political boundaries and was known for his several philanthropic activities. His demise is a huge loss to the film fraternity, she said.

"I extend my deep condolences to his family members, friends and fans," she wrote in Twitter.

Paying tribute to Mayilsamy, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said the late actor was a die-hard fan of former CM M G Ramachandran. "I extend my deep condolences to Mayilsamy's family," he said.

As the news of the actor's demise broke, a galaxy of actors descended to pay their last respects to the departed soul at his residence in the city. Meanwhile, a video of Mayilsamy taking part in a temple festival to mark Maha Shivratri festival on Saturday night has gone viral.