Notices to Akbaruddin Owaisi in 2012 hate speech case

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to AIMIM legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi and the Telangana government in connection with the 2012 hate speech case, in which he was acquitted by a court earlier this year.

Akbaruddin is the Chandrayangutta MLA and the AIMIM floor leader in the Telangana legislative Assembly. The high court took up an appeal filed against the acquittal judgment by a special court for the trial of MPs and MLAs in Nampally on April 13, 2022.

Hearing the matter based on the appeal filed by Karuna Sagar Kashimsetty, an advocate, chief justice of the Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan issued the notices and the matter was posted to December 30.

The 2012 Nizamabad hate speech case pertains to Akbaruddin’s alleged use of inflammatory language, derogatory remarks in his speeches with reference to the majority community.