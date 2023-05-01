O Panneerselvam dissolves 'fake' AIADMK general council

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, OPS, as he is known in the political circle, on Monday "dissolved" the "fake general council" of the AIADMK that expelled him and his supporters from the party in July last year.

Taking strong exception to the group, spearheaded by another former Chief Minister K Palaniswami, for amending the party by-laws to alter the AIADMK hierarchy, Panneerselvam said contrary to the rules laid down by founder M G Ramachandran that the general secretary of the party should be elected by the primary members, the coordinator, who was duly elected, and his supporters were expelled from the party.

Accepting the recommendation of his party meeting in Tiruchirappalli on April 24, Panneerselvam said that the "fake general council" has been dissolved with effect from today.

The new council will be formed after the process of issuing identity cards to genuine members has been completed, he said in a statement here.

Also, he appealed to his party members not to have any contact with the dissolved general council members.

The July 11 general council saw Palaniswami anointed as AIADMK interim general secretary and later the court, struck down the appeal of Panneerselvam against his removal, and paved the way for the former to get elected as the party's general secretary.