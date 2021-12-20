Omicron cases in Kerala reach 15

Four more persons in Kerala were found to be infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total infected with the new strain in the state to 15.

The fresh cases included the mother and grandmother of a 17 year old boy who came down from UK to Thiruvananthapuram along with his parents and was tested Omicron positive the other day.

The other two infected persons came from UK and Nigeria.

Meanwhile, 2230 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Saturday taking the total active cases to 28,724.

