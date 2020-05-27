One coronavirus death in Andhra Pradesh, 134 fresh cases reported

One person died of the deadly coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 58, while 134 more tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally in the state to 3,117, a government bulletin said on Wednesday.

The lone death was reported in East Godavari District. Of the fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday, nine were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

Samples of 9,664 people were tested and 48 including those from other states have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1913. The number of active patients are now at 816.

Cumulative positive cases from other states stood at 219 with 75 active cases, it added.