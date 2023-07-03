Kerala man arrested for banging couple's head

One held for banging head of couple under superstition in Kerala

Subhash, a native of Pallassana in the suburbs of Palakkad, had banged the heads of a couple against each other as they were entering the house after marriage.

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 03 2023, 05:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 05:11 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

One person was held in Palakkad district in Kerala in connection with banging the heads of a newly married couple last week.

Subhash, a native of Pallassana in the suburbs of Palakkad, had banged the heads of a couple against each other as they were entering the house after marriage. It was cited as a superstitious practice being followed by a section in the region.

A video of the forceful banging of the heads of the couple by Subash had gone viral on social media and triggered strong protests. The Kerala Women's Commission had also taken a case suo motto on the matter. Subsequently, the police took a case suo motu.

Kollengode police registered a case for causing hurt and insulting women.

The incident also triggered a strong demand for ending such practices that cause hurt to people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Kerala
Palakkad
Superstition

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 