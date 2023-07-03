One held for banging head of couple under superstition in Kerala

One person was held in Palakkad district in Kerala in connection with banging the heads of a newly married couple last week.
Subhash, a native of Pallassana in the suburbs of Palakkad, had banged the heads of a couple against each other as they were entering the house after marriage. It was cited as a superstitious practice being followed by a section in the region.
A video of the forceful banging of the heads of the couple by Subash had gone viral on social media and triggered strong protests. The Kerala Women's Commission had also taken a case suo motto on the matter. Subsequently, the police took a case suo motu.
Kollengode police registered a case for causing hurt and insulting women.
The incident also triggered a strong demand for ending such practices that cause hurt to people.
