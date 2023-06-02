One held in Kerala train fire incident

A West Bengal native was arrested by the police in connection with setting fire to a train coach at Kannur in Kerala.

Prosonjit Sidkar, 40, hailing from West Bengal was held.

IG North-zone Neeraj Kumar Gupta told reporters that prima facie Sidkar did the act owing to mental agony and it had no connection with a fire on the same train two months back.

Sidkar earlier worked as a hotel worker in other states. He reached Kerala as a beggar a few days ago. He was frustrated as he did not get any money. Out of this mental agony he committed the offence. The train coach was set on fire using a matchstick and so far there was no evidence of using any inflammables, he said.

A coach of the Alappuzha - Kannur intercity express train parked at Kannur railway station was gutted by fire during the wee hours of Thursday. The incident triggered panic as the train fire incident in the state on April 2, which was suspected to be a terror act, took place on the same train. Hence central agencies are also looking into the fresh train fire incident also.