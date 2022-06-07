Online survey conducted against Kerala's SilverLine project

Online survey conducted against SilverLine project

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 07 2022, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2022, 22:30 ist

An online survey conducted by an organisation among a cross-section of youngsters and middle-aged persons found that majority were not favouring the proposed SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project of Kerala.

Around 200 persons in the 13 to 35 age category participated in the online survey. While 36 per cent voted in favour of the project, 64 per cent didn't favour the project.

Bring Back Green Foundation, a collective of youths involved in environmental conservation activities, carried out the online survey. The report was handed over to Kerala revenue minister K Rajan the other day.

The majority of the participants were in the 18-35 age group and 67 per cent of the participants were also not directly affected by the project.

Resentment of the people against the rail project was also considered to be a reason for the defeat of the ruling CPM in the recent assembly by-election in Kerala.

Silverline Project
India News
Kerala

