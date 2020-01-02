Orator, arrested for hate speech on PM, sent to jail

Tamil scholar and popular orator 'Nellai' Kannan, who was arrested for his hate speech on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, was sent to jail till January 13 by a local court in Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu.

Kannan, 75, was arrested from Perambalur near Tiruchirapalli on Wednesday night, two days after he was booked by Tirunelveli police for his hate speech on Modi and Shah. He had made the hate speech against Modi and Shah at an event organised by SDPI in Tirunelveli, 625 kms from here, on Sunday.

In his speech, videos of which have gone viral, Kannan seems to ask Muslims why they haven't yet killed Modi and Shah. The popular orator, who had contested on a Congress ticket in elections more than once, was brought to Tirunelveli from Perambalur and produced before a local court.

The judge directed that he be lodged in jail till January 13. Kannan was arrested based on a complaint filed by a local BJP leader seeking action against him. The Melapalayam police booked him under 505(i)(b), 504 and 505 (ii) of the IPC.

His arrest on Wednesday night came hours after BJP leaders led by former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and H Raja were detained for trying to protest on the Marina Beach demanding Kannan's arrest.