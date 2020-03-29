Over 15,000 cases booked in Tamil Nadu for violating lockdown rules

Over 15,000 cases booked in TN for violating lockdown

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 29 2020, 17:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2020, 17:24 ist
Police inspector Rajesh Babu wearing coronavirus-themed helmet speaks to a family on a motorbike at a checkpoint during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. PTI

The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday said it has booked 15,610 cases for violations relating to the Section 144 CrPc in force in the state as part of the 21-day lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to police, total number of cases for violations of lockdown rules was 15,610 and the total First Information Reports registered was 14,815.

Encouraging people to stay indoors to follow the government order, police department continue to patrol roads and have deployed barricades in major arterial roads and urged violators of the government order to stay indoors.

The Cr PC Section 144 order prohibits assembly of more than five individuals.

Police said it has seized 11,565 vehicles from the violators and the total fines imposed on them was Rs 4.80 lakh.

The Tamil Nadu government on March 26 extended the lockdown in the State in its measures to control the spread of coronavirus till April 14 in line with the Centre's 21-day national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The lockdown announced by Chief Minister K Palaniswami was part of the government's measures to contain COVID19 and it was originally scheduled to be in force till March 31.

Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
COVID-19
FIR
Coronavirus lockdown
