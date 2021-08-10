P R Sreejesh receives a rousing reception at his home town Kochi

Indian hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh received a rousing reception at his home town Kochi in Kerala on Tuesday.

Sreejesh, who is a resident of Kizhakambalam in the suburbs of the city, was taken to his home from Cochin international airport in an open vehicle on his arrival after winning the Olympics bronze medal. State sports minister V Abdurahiman received him on behalf of the state government and accompanied him in the roadshow. Thousands of fans thronged the streets to greet Sreejesh.

Meanwhile, the delay on the part of the state government in announcing reward for Sreejesh triggered resentment from sports personalities. Kerala education minister V Sivankutty told the Assembly on Tuesday that the next cabinet meeting would announce a befitting honour of the state government for Sreejesh.

Already various forums and even individuals announced rewards to Sreejesh. NRI businessman from Kerala Dr Shamsheer Vayalil announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to him.