Playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam's health condition 'extremely critical'

The health condition of legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, who is being treated for Covid-19 infection, has deteriorated further in the last 24 hours and he is “extremely critical”, the hospital where he is admitted said on Thursday evening.

A health bulletin issued by MGM healthcare said Balasubrahmanyam’s current health condition warrants “maximal life support”.

74-year-old Balasubrahmanyam, who has sung over 40,000 songs in more than 10 languages, was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was put on ventilator support after being moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on August 13 and has remained critical since then.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” Dr Anuradha Baskaran, Assistant Director – Medical Services, MGM Healthcare, said in the bulletin.

It is believed that Balasubrahmanyam developed a fever on Wednesday midnight that led to further complications in his health on Thursday morning. His condition further deteriorated on Thursday afternoon, prompting the hospital to issue a health bulletin.

Though Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for Covid-19 on September 7 and showed improvement, his health has now suffered a setback. His son and film producer S P Charan had been maintaining that his father was showing improvement and was communicating with doctors and family through writing on a paper.