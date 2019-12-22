Police action on Kerala Cong workers triggers row

Police action against Congress workers who staged a demonstration against CAA has triggered allegations of the Left Front government in Kerala following the BJP's footsteps.

Fifty-three Congress workers, including a district Congress Committee president and local leaders, were arrested and charged with non-bailable offences for staging a violent demonstration at a central government establishment at Kozhikode district on Saturday.

Congress leaders, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that the left-front government in Kerala seemed to be following the footsteps of BJP-ruled states by trying to suppress agitations against CAA by using force. Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan reacted by saying that the police were only trying to maintain law and order.

The incident took place within days after the left-front and the Congress jointly organised a demonstration in Kerala against CAA