Police action on Kerala Cong workers triggers row

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 22 2019, 18:27pm ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2019, 18:27pm ist
Congress leaders, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that the Left Front government in Kerala seemed to be following the lines of the BJP-ruled states by trying to suppress agitations against CAA by using force. Photo/Twitter (@chennithala)

Police action against Congress workers who staged a demonstration against CAA has triggered allegations of the Left Front government in Kerala following the BJP's footsteps.

Fifty-three Congress workers, including a district Congress Committee president and local leaders, were arrested and charged with non-bailable offences for staging a violent demonstration at a central government establishment at Kozhikode district on Saturday.

Congress leaders, including Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, alleged that the left-front government in Kerala seemed to be following the footsteps of BJP-ruled states by trying to suppress agitations against CAA by using force. Kerala Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan reacted by saying that the police were only trying to maintain law and order.

The incident took place within days after the left-front and the Congress jointly organised a demonstration in Kerala against CAA

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Congress
Kerala
Citizenship Act
Ramesh Chennithala
BJP
Comments (+)
 