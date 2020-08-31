Postal officials hand in glove with drug-smugglers: Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Four postal officials have been accused of involvement in a drug racket and a few foreign nationals arrested in this connection, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said.

The arrested include a Canadian and Nigerians, he told reporters in Hubballi, over 400 kms from here, on Sunday.

Drugs are coming through postal service with the connivance of the postal department personnel, the Minister said.

Once the consignment arrives, no receives it for a month or so and it is delivered to the person supposed to get it, he said.

"We have initiated action against the four," Bommai said.

The drug menace is not new, it has been on for many years and mostly the rich fall into its trap, he said.

However, the apprehended consumers are arrested and they come out on bail in a week or 10 days, Bommai said.

"Now, we are exposing the inter-state and international network of drug menace," he said.

Speaking about the darknet, an international racket of those involved in illegal businesses, Bommai said the police have managed to bust one or two such darknets, which operate through the internet.

"There are many darknets. It is not limited only to drugs but many other illegal activities such as child prostitution, arms deal at the international level. Our officers have succeeded to bust one or two such darknets," he explained.

Referring to film producer and journalist Indrajit Lankesh's statement that "sandalwood" or the Kannada film industry is in the grip of the drug menace, Bommai said the police have served him notice and he has been asked to appear for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Bommai convened a meeting here with the city Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil and other officials regarding progress in the investigation into the drug menace. The action on the postal officials comes in the backdrop of the Narcotics Control Bureau of India busting a drug racket here recently.