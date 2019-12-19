Prevent violence on Kerala students: Vijayan urges Shah

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and prevent physical attacks on students from the state in various campuses in the country in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

In a letter to Shah on Thursday, Vijayan said, quoting media reports, that certain groups had resorted to physical violence against the students. "Some of the students are from Kerala".

"I wish to bring it to your kind attention the state of anxiety of the parents and relatives of the students" and of Kerala government in this regard. "I request your kind intervention so that urgent necessary steps are taken to prevent such attacks against the students," he said.