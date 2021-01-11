Puducherry Minister continues dharna against Lt Guv

Puducherry Minister continues dharna against Lt Governor

The minister alleges that Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been delaying approving scheme-related files pertaining to his department

PTI
PTI, Puducherry,
  • Jan 11 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 16:01 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Puducherry Welfare Minister M Kandasamy on Monday continued his dharna for a second day, protesting the alleged delay on the part of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi in approving scheme-related files pertaining to his department.

He embarked upon the protest all of a sudden on the premises of the territorial Assembly and spent the night sleeping on the corridor.

The Minister told reporters on Monday that he had sent as many as 15 proposals to the Lt Governor for a discussion with him and to dispose off files relating to his representations.

He said Bedi had, however, informed him that she would first acquaint herself with the status of the matters raised by him with officials concerned and would communicate the date of a meeting.

Apparently irked by the Lt Governor's stand, the Minister began the dharna on Sunday.

He had sought among other things steps to reopen the closed textile mills-AFT, Swadeshi and Sri Bharathi Mills.

Development of the port was among other issues he had raised for clearance by the Lt Governor.

The territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the lone Lok Sabha member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam met the Welfare Minister and held talks with him.

Puducherry
Kiran Bedi
Protests

