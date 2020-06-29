Puducherry reports 42 new Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 690

Puducherry reports 42 Covid-19 cases, tally at 690

Puducherry on Monday reported 42 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally in the union territory to 690, a top Health Department said.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar told reporters here the total active cases were 417 while 262 patients were treated and discharged so far.

The number of fatalities remained at 11 as no death was reported due to the virus during the last 24 hours, he added.

Mohan Kumar further said 10 patients from neighbouring Tamil Nadu (five from Villupuram, four from Cuddalore and one from Chennai) were receiving treatment in hospitals here for Covid-19.

He said currently there were 163 containment zones in Puducherry after 95 were lifted from the list.

The Health and Family Welfare Department Director said there were reports that people from the containment zones were moving around freely and asked them to remain indoors in view of the increase in number of coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

