Puducherry reports 81 fresh coronavirus cases; tally rises to 1,418

The Covid-19 tally in Puducherry rose to 1,418 on Sunday with 81 more people testing positive for the infection, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

The fresh cases were detected out of 866 samples tested in the last 24 hours ended at 10 AM in the Union Territory, which worked out to a positivity rate of 9.2 percent, he told reporters here.

The total active cases in the UT stood at 661 with cumulative recoveries of 739 people after treatment. As many as 42 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours. There were no fresh deaths and the toll remained at 18, he said, adding the fatality rate was 1.3 percent.

Rao continued to insist that there should be a total lockdown on Sundays in the Union Territory as being enforced in neighbouring Tamil Nadu although Chief Minister V Narayanasamy had ruled it out.

"I have urged the Chief Minister at least five times since recently for a lockdown on Sunday," he said expressing hope that at least from next Sunday it would be enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Minister urged people to follow the safety norms to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Giving details of fresh cases, he said

71 patients had been admitted to hospitals here and the remaining to the government general hospital in Karaikal. Rao said of the 25,342 samples tested so far in the UT, a total of 23,697 turned out to be negative.

The UT's Puducherry region had 581 active cases, Karaikal 52, Yanam 25 and Mahe three. He said insurance coverage would be available to all those involved in anti-Covid-19 measures in Puducherry.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S.Mohan Kumar, who was also present, said a Covid-19 affected woman delivered a baby on Friday last at the government hospital in Karaikal. The baby had been kept in isolation and after 15 days would be screened for coronavirus. Both the woman and the baby were in a healthy condition now, he added