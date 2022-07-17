'Which lower caste belongs to TN?': Row over exam ques

Question seeking to know 'which is the lower caste' in Tamil Nadu's Periyar University sparks row

Social media users slammed the University and its Department of History for setting such a question.

IANS
IANS, Chennai,
  • Jul 17 2022, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 09:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A question in the second semester MA exam of Periyar University, seeking to know "the lowest caste" in Tamil Nadu has sparked a major controversy in the state.

The varsity has said that it will set up an enquiry committee to look up into the matter. The question was under Part A - Freedom movement in Tamil Nadu from 1880 to 1947, with 15 multiple choice questions of 1 mark each. The 11th question in this series read: "Which one is the lower caste belongs to Tamil Nadu (sic)?"

Also Read | CUET begins; many candidates miss exam due to last-minute change of centre

A press statement from the Periyar University said that the varsity will take action against the wrong doers. Registrar D. Gopi, talking to media, said: "When we conducted an enquiry, teachers who set the question paper said that it is part of the syllabus. This ccould have been avoided."

Social media users slammed the Periyar University and its Department of History for setting such a question.

"It's really bad on the part of the university to have set such a question for the History exam paper. They should at least understand that the University is named after one of the greatest social reformers of the state on whose ideology Dravidian politics have evolved in the state," Salem-based social activist Rajesh Chandran told IANS.

AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami said: "Is the DMK's Dravidian politics of social justice now revolving around ridiculing the ideology of Periyar and promoting caste inequality among students through such questions in a semester examination."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Caste Row

What's Brewing

Lunge for maximus benefit!

Lunge for maximus benefit!

When pain becomes chronic...

When pain becomes chronic...

Oh, my gourd!

Oh, my gourd!

Saggy over SOGI?

Saggy over SOGI?

A dash of dancefloor spirituality

A dash of dancefloor spirituality

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

DH Toon | What's getting banned next in Parliament?

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

 