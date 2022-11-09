Ragging: 7 from CMC suspended for parading juniors bare

Ragging: CMC Vellore suspends 7 students for beating juniors, parading them half-naked

The allegations cropped up first on Reddit when an unnamed first year MBBS student wrote a long post explaining the 'torture' they undergo

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS,
  • Nov 09 2022, 22:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 22:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As many as seven final year UG students of the prestigious Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore have been suspended on charges of ragging juniors by beating them and parading them half-naked inside the hostel campus.

The allegations cropped up first on Reddit when an unnamed first year MBBS student wrote a long post explaining the “torture” they undergo at the hands of their seniors at the hostel premises. The post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, alleges that students are made to walk only in their underwear in the men’s hostel and were made to do a lot of things during the “ragging ceremony” on October 9.
 
After a video surfaced, the CMC management suspended seven final year students and ordered an investigation. “We got an anonymous complaint and we have instituted an inquiry. But I would like to assure everyone that we have zero tolerance for ragging,”
 
Even though it is an anonymous letter, we have initiated an inquiry as per the rules of the land. When they submit the report, action will be taken. We don’t condone ragging in any form. We have zero tolerance to ragging,” Dr Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC, said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Vellore
Ragging
Education

What's Brewing

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

UP couple celebrate birthday of their goat kids

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

In Pics | Countries with the most nuclear reactors

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

DH Radio | T20 World Cup: Can India crack...

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

Can AI write better recipes than humans?

When a demotion led to a detonation

When a demotion led to a detonation

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

Kantara: Caught in cultural crossfire

 