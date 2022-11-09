Ragging: CMC Vellore suspends 7 students for beating juniors, parading them half-naked

As many as seven final year UG students of the prestigious Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore have been suspended on charges of ragging juniors by beating them and parading them half-naked inside the hostel campus.

The allegations cropped up first on Reddit when an unnamed first year MBBS student wrote a long post explaining the “torture” they undergo at the hands of their seniors at the hostel premises. The post, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, alleges that students are made to walk only in their underwear in the men’s hostel and were made to do a lot of things during the “ragging ceremony” on October 9.



After a video surfaced, the CMC management suspended seven final year students and ordered an investigation. “We got an anonymous complaint and we have instituted an inquiry. But I would like to assure everyone that we have zero tolerance for ragging,”



Even though it is an anonymous letter, we have initiated an inquiry as per the rules of the land. When they submit the report, action will be taken. We don’t condone ragging in any form. We have zero tolerance to ragging,” Dr Vikram Mathews, Director, CMC, said.