Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Thursday due to incessant rains since last night. The low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puduchery since Wednesday.

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains. Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

