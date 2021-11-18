Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

Rains lash Puducherry; normal life hit

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 18 2021, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 13:17 ist
Waterlogging in Puducherry. Credit: PTI File Photo

Normal life was hit in Puducherry on Thursday due to incessant rains since last night. The low pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has resulted in rains over parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puduchery since Wednesday.

Education Minister A Namassivayam announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal on Thursday in view of the heavy rains. Most of the thoroughfares in Puducherry were waterlogged as a result of the heavy downpour since Wednesday night, affecting traffic movement.

Puducherry
Tamil Nadu
rains
IMD
India News

