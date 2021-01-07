Ready for debate on corruption allegations, but fulfil my conditions: Stalin to Tamil Nadu CM

DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday declared that he was ready to accept a challenge thrown at him by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for a debate on corruption allegations against him. However, Stalin imposed a slew of conditions for the debate with Palaniswami to see the light of the day.

In a long statement, Stalin asked Palaniswami to pass a resolution in the Cabinet asking Governor Banwarilal Purohit to grant sanction for inquiry into allegations against his ministerial colleagues based on a representation submitted by the DMK. He also said the Chief Minister should file a petition to get a stay against inquiry into “illegal tenders” allotted to his relatives.

Stalin's response came a day after Palaniswami told an election meeting in Erode district that the Leader of Opposition was “levelling baseless allegations” against the AIADMK Government. “Let Stalin come for a debate with me on allegations of corruption,” Palaniswami had said on Wednesday.

The two leaders have been exchanging barbs at each other for the past few weeks on allegations of corruption. Stalin had last month submitted a list of corruption allegations against Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, and half-a-dozen of their colleagues and seeking action against them under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Imposing three conditions – a cabinet resolution seeking sanction for inquiry, filing of petition to vacate a stay, and sanction for an inquiry against him in a case of disproportionate assets (DA) – Stalin said he will accept the offer for the debate the very moment the aforesaid conditions are fulfilled.

“Fix the date for the debate and tell me the venue. I will come alone. From your side, you bring your ministerial colleagues along with you. If possible, bring OPS as well. Let us discuss corruption, and I will give details of commission, and collection in your rule. I am ready. Is Chief Minister Mr Palaniswami ready?” he asked.