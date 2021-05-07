Registration mandatory for entering Kerala; Covid-19 lockdown from Saturday

With Kerala going for a nine-day statewide lockdown from Saturday, the state government has decided to make registration mandatory for all persons entering the state

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that those who do not register in the Covid-19 Jagratha portal will have to remain in 14 days quarantine at their own expense.

The number of active cases in Kerala crossed the four-lakh mark. As many as 38,460 fresh cases were reported on Friday taking the total active cases to 4.02 lakh. The state opened an oxygen war room to streamline oxygen distribution.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the lockdown would be strictly enforced. Around 25,000 police personnel would be deployed across the state to check violation of lockdown norms. Police pass would be issued to those who require to travel for emergency needs. The state would also resume the food kit distribution covering migrant workers also.

Concerns over exemptions

A series of exemptions given in the lockdown had not gone down well with police and health officials. While police officials maintained that exemptions given to sectors like construction could lead to confrontation between people and the police, health department sources said that a total lockdown was highly required to fight Covid-19.

The Chief Minister said that exemption was given to the construction sector to ensure that migrant workers were not rendered jobless.

Though vehicle service centres were given an exemption, it was later reduced to twice a week. Banks would be allowed to function on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Street food has been completely banned.