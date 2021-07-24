Row erupts over hoarding calling Pinarayi Vijayan 'Kerala's God'

A hoarding of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in front of a temple at Malappuram district in Kerala terming him as 'Kerala's God' has triggered a row.

The full size hoarding of Vijayan with the title 'Kerala's God' has the caption in Malayalam stating 'You asked who is God. People replied that the one who gives food'.

The hoarding appeared in front of Pacheri Mahavishnu Temple at Valancherry, about 25 kilometres from Malappuram town, soon after the swearing in of the Pinarayi Vijayan's second consecutive government in May.

With the temple committee raising objections to it, the hoarding was recently shifted to another nearby location.

Temple committee officer bearer Ravendran told a section of local media that the devotees were quite disturbed over the hoarding terming Vijayan as God. The CPI(M) local leadership maintained that the hoarding was not installed by the party.

Another hoarding with the pictures of Vijayan and all his cabinet colleagues had also appeared in the locality with the caption that all the temples towns in Kerala voted for CPI(M) and states it was evident that all gods were communist in this election.

With the hoardings triggering a row after it went viral on social media, the police is likely to launch a probe to find its source.

During the election campaign, Kerala had witnessed a row over hoarding terming Vijayan as 'Captain'. Even party senior leaders had raised objection to projecting him as captain ahead of elections.