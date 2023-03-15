RSS-Taliban nexus exposed with IIM training: CPM

RSS-Taliban nexus exposed with IIM training: CPM

After the matter triggered a row, IIM Kozhikode said in a statement that participants and countries for ITEC programme were selected by MEA

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Mar 15 2023, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 16:27 ist
CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan. Credit: Special Arrangement

The nexus of the BJP government at the Centre with the Taliban has been exposed again with the decision to allow representatives of the Taliban administration of Afghanistan to attend an online programme at the Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode, said CPM Kerala secretary M V Govindan.

"CPM's observation that extremist outfits would mutually help has been once again proved true with the nexus of the Narendra Modi government led by RSS with Taliban. The Modi government that often says that it is against extremism is enhancing its rapport with the Taliban," Govindan told reporters on Wednesday.

Govindan also referred to recent meetings between the RSS and some Muslim outfits like Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

Also Read | India offers Taliban officials a course in economics and leadership

Representatives of three countries, including Afghanistan, are participating in an online programme on the topic 'Immersing with Indian thoughts: An India immersion program for cross sectoral foreign delegates' being conducted at IIM Kozhikode from March 14 to 17 as part of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme of the Ministry of External Affairs.

After the matter triggered a row, IIM Kozhikode said in a statement that participants and countries for ITEC programme were selected by MEA and IIM Kozhikode has no role in selection. There were 20 participants from three countries on the first day -- 18 from Afghanistan and one each from Thailand and Maldives.

Topics included are public funding in rural economy, legal and environmental landscape for business, economic freedom and entrepreneurship, richness of cultural heritage, India’s economic environment and global pandemic, growth of IT industry in India, understanding consumers and markets in India and regulatory ecosystem and ease of doing business in India. IIM Kozhikode has been conducting such programmes since 2019, said the statement.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
CPM
India News
Taliban
Kerala

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

In Pics: Fun facts to know about superstar Alia Bhatt

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Rani shares experience of working with her 'hero' SRK

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Ashwin and Jadeja: Contrasting but complementing

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Oscar-winning film to be screened at BIFFes 2023

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Manual scavenging claimed 90 lives in K'taka since 2020

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

Bespoke dinners a growing trend

 