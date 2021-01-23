Sachin Pilot hits out at Centre over farm laws

Sachin Pilot hits out at Centre over farm laws

Failure of negotiations has revealed BJP's lack of understanding towards farming and the rights of tillers, he alleged

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 23 2021, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 19:33 ist
Sachin Pilot. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Saturday alleged that the continuous failure of negotiations between the Centre and the farmers has revealed the BJP's lack of understanding towards the rights of tillers.

"By rejecting the demands of farmers and suppressing the call of justice, the central government has hurt the dignity and democratic system of the country," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

"The continuous failure of negotiations between the central government and the farmers has revealed BJP's lack of understanding towards farming and the rights of tillers," Pilot tweeted.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the "mandi" (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BJP
Congress
Farm Bills
Rajasthan
Sachin Pilot

What's Brewing

India's first female superhero comic goes online

India's first female superhero comic goes online

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Two new species of rare ant found in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

Singhu Border: Eateries face tough time due to langars

Singhu Border: Eateries face tough time due to langars

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

FM Sitharaman unveils mobile app ahead of Budget 2021

 