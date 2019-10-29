SC Commission takes up minor sisters' death case lapses

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has taken serious note of the alleged lapses in the probe and prosecution in the unnatural death and sexual assault of two minor sisters hailing from Dalit community at Valayar in Palakkad in Kerala.

Political parties and various outfits staged protests against the left-front government in Kerala for allegedly sabotaging the case to help the accused, who were alleged to be CPM activists.

The commission vice chairman L Murugan told reporters that Kerala chief secretary and state police chief would be summoned to give an explanation on the alleged lapses in the case. Prima facia there were lapses in the investigation and the prosecution, he said after visiting the parents of the deceased.

The fresh row was triggered by the acquittal of the accused in the case. The sisters, aged 13 and nine, were found handing in their house on 2017 January 13 and March 4 respectively and the medical reports indicated sexual assault on the accused.

State police chief Loknath Behera said that a decision on whether to go for appeal or re-investigation would be taken after examining the verdict in detail.