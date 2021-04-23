SC dissatisfied with Tamil Nadu govt's stand against reopening Vedanta to produce oxygen

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its gross dissatisfaction with the Tamil Nadu government’s stand that the Vedanta cannot reopen its plant at Thoothukudi to produce oxygen, due to potential law and order problem.

“When people are dying, Tamil Nadu cannot say it cannot open because of law and order issue. It is not about Vedanta or any other company. State government can’t make such an argument," a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.

The bench, also comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat, said if Vedanta cannot be allowed to run the plant, then the Tamil Nadu government should take it over for oxygen production amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Senior Advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, submitted that reopening of the plant could lead to law and order problems since the locals have opposed it.

“There was a shooting incident which killed 13 people. District administration will find it difficult to handle," he said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, supported the reopening of the Vedanta plant to meet the medical oxygen shortage.

"The country is in dire need of oxygen. Different states need it, law and order cannot be an excuse," he said.

The court asked the Tamil Nadu government to file an affidavit by Monday to a plea filed by Vedanta.

It also suggested the Tamil Nadu government take over the plant to produce medical oxygen.

“Why don't you fulfil your responsibility in manufacturing oxygen? Just because you have a problem with Vedanta you will not manufacture oxygen. What kind of argument is this,” the bench asked.

A counsel, however, pointed out Tamil Nadu is not manufacturing oxygen because it is a surplus state.

To this, the court said other states were in need of oxygen and resources of the country should be distributed equally, as per directive principle of state policy under the Constitution.