Senior CPI(M) leader T Sivadasa Menon dies at 90

Senior CPI(M) leader and former Kerala finance minister T Sivadasa Menon died on Tuesday due to age-related ailments, party sources said. He was 90. His end came at 11.30 AM while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode, they said.

He is survived by two daughters.

The cremation will be held on Wednesday at Manjeri.

Starting his career as a high school teacher in Mannarkkad, Menon entered politics by organising teachers' unions. After holding important positions in this field, Menon rose to become a prominent leader of the CPI(M). He was elected to Kerala Legislative Assembly in 1987, 1991 and in 1996 as a CPI(M) candidate from Malampuzha constituency in Palakkad district. He served as Minister for Electricity and Rural Development in the CPI(M)-led LDF government headed by E K Nayanar in 1987-1991.

Later, Menon served as the Minister for Finance in the Nayanar ministry for five years from 1996 to 2001. He also held various positions in the CPI(M) including as a member of its state secretariat. Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan condoled the demise of Menon.

In his condolence message, Khan said, "his administrative ability and oratory had earned him admirers across political parties. May his soul attain Mukti".

Condoling the death of Menon, Chief Minister Vijayan said he engaged in building the party by adhering to the exact ideological position of Marxism-Leninism against extreme left-wing and far-right shifts. Menon also made his mark as an eminent member of the Assembly and a highly efficient minister, Vijayan said.

Recalling his personal relationship with Menon, the Chief Minister said he upheld communist values ​​till his last breath. "His demise is a great loss to the political and social sphere of Kerala", the Chief Minister said.

Congress leader Satheesan said Menon was a leader who stood firm within the framework of his party (CPI(M)) and he always been a role model for members of the Opposition, treating them with politeness during times of political turmoil in the State Assembly.