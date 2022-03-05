Series of sexual assault cases against tattoo artist in Kerala

Five police cases have been already registered against a Kochi-based tattoo artist on the basis of sexual assault allegations raised by women customers.

Police sources said that so far six women gave formal complaints and cases were being registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape. The accused, identified as Sujeesh was absconding and efforts were on to nab him, said the police.

An 18-year-old woman was the first to come out with the sexual assault allegation against Sujeesh recently. She said in a social media post that she was sexually assaulted by the tattoo artist after piercing a tattoo needle on her spine at the studio in Kochi a week back when she turned up for having a tattoo on her lower back.

It triggered a #MeToo camping with many other women making social posts narrating the sexual assaults they had faced from Sujeesh over the last few years after turning up for tattooing.

The 18-year-old girl maintained that she was not filing any formal complaint, but six other women filed formal complaints.

The alleged incidents even including those happened in 2017.

Sujeesh was working at a known tattoo studio in Kochi city over the last several years, which was frequented by numerous film personalities and models.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: